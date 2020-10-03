Pauls Valley's defense shined again as they defeated Little Axe 39-6 to spoil the Indians homecoming Friday..
The Panther defense picked off four Little Axe passes one for a touchdown and had a safety, their second of the season. The defense limited Little Axe to 177 yards, 22 rushing yards and 155 passing yards.
T K Jaggers and Langston Claunch both had two interceptions with Jaggers first pick being returned 84 yards for a touchdown.
Justin Humphrey led the Panther offense with his fourth straight 100-yard game of the season. He finished with 133 yards on four carries and scored three touchdowns in a quarter and a half of action. The Panthers finished with 313 yards on the ground and added 49 yards through the air. Jose Fabela had the lone Panther catch and came within a yard of scoring his first touchdown.
Luis Mendez kicked field goals of 31 and 35 yards in the second half and just missed on a 43-yard attempt just before the half.
Pauls Valley (3-2, 1-1) will host Sulphur (3-2, 2-0) on Friday night. The Bulldogs won third their straight game Friday night defeating Madill 55-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.