Both the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers and Panthers got off to slow starts in their games Tuesday with Davis. The Panthers were able to recover for an 84-52 win while the Lady Panthers couldn't in a 40-28 loss.
The Panthers trailed Davis by double digits early in the game but rallied late to trail by only three at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers continued to roll the rest of the game to a 30-point win.
Radyn Amos scored 12 points in the first quarter to lead the Wolves out to an early lead. Luke Beddow got Pauls Valley going with three straight 3-point shots as PV cut what as once a 14-point deficit to three.
Mason Prince had eight points in a 22-point second quarter and PV took a 37-32 lead at the break.
The Panthers picked up where they had left off in the first half with a huge 26-point third quarter. Chasen Jolley had 8 points in the quarter as PV took a 63-40 lead.
The Panthers offensive prowess continued in the fourth quarter with 21 more points as Dawson Ammons came off the bench and scored five points. Pauls Valley finished with an 84-52 win.
Beddow led the Panthers with 25 points. Prince finished with 18 points, Jolley 13, Ammons 7, Deacon Davidson 5, Gavin Crouch 3, Justin Humphrey 3, Jack Hamilton 2, Mavrick Ashley 2, Jimmy Tu 2, and Jose Fabala 2.
Amos led all scorers with 29 points for Davis.
Pauls Valley is participating in the Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay this weekend. They opened up with win over Comanche on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers struggled to score early and Davis jumped out to an 8-point lead and cruised to a 12-point win. Pauls Valley scored a season low two points in the first quarter of the game. Jacie Lanoy and Logan Pruitt both scored four points to get Davis going.
The Lady Panthers closed the gap to four in the second quarter but Pruitt scored six points and Lanoy and Summers both hit 3-pointers to push the Davile advantage to 22-10.
An 11-point third quarter by the Lady Panthers helped them close the game back to single digits as Chesney Dudley scored 5 points. Pruitt hit 6-of-8 free throws and a three pointer by Jordan Brown kept PV at arms length helped Davis maintain a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter.
Davis had a chance to put the game out of reach in the fourth but hit only 2-of-9. Pauls Valley scored seven points in the quarter but couldn't close the gap losing a 12-point decision.
Dudley led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Lana Rodriquez added 3, Sabriana Harper 3, Jazmin Nunez 3, Emerald Veales 2 and Harlee Jones 2. Puritt led all scorers with 20 from Davis.
