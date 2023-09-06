The Paoli Pugs got off to a great start in Friday’s home opener with Temple. The Pugs jumped out to a 20-6 lead on the Tigers but had to hold on late for a 48-38 win.
Paoli led 20-6 in the second quarter before the Tigers cut the lead to 26-18 at the break. Paoli again opened up a two-score lead in the third quarter, only to have Temple cut the lead to eight early in the fourth and to a 10-point final.
Three different Paoli players finished with over 100 yards rushing in the game, as the Pugs finished with 488 yards on 39 carries and six touchdowns.
Kaleb Brown led the way with 184 yards on 18 carries and a 50-yard TD run. Scotty Garrett had 161 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 5 and 62 yards. Garrett was 2-of-5 passing for 23 yards.
Conner Boone made the most of his touches. He finished with 201 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. He had 111 yards on two carries and touchdown runs of 66 and 45 yards and a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also had a reception for 13 yards.
Xylan Wallace had a reception for 10 yards.
Kash Brown led the defensive charge with 10 tackles, two for loss. Garrett had 8 tackles, three for loss and two sacks. Boone had 7 tackles and two pass-defends.
Kaleb Brown had 9 tackles, Kaden Deatherage 4 tackles for loss, Ely Miller 4 tackles, Wallace 3 tackles, Jordan Watson 2 tackles, Justin Good 1 tackle and Chaz Pearson 1 sack.
The Pugs (1-0) will take to the road this week as they travel to Bray-Doyle (0-2) for their first road test.
