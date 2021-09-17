The Paoli Pugs were supposed to open the home portion of their schedule Friday night but due to faulty lights, the Pugs had to travel to Bray-Doyle instead as they took on the Donkeys.
It was a successful trip as Pugs created seven Bray turnovers and had over 270 yards in total offense in a 22-12 win.
Paoli freshman Scotty Garrett had a huge night on both sides of the football. Garrett finished with over 130 yards in total offense with two touchdown passes and had four fumble recoveries on defense to help spark the win. Garrett was 8-of-13 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He had 8 tackles on defense to go along with his four recoveries.
Garrett’s favorite target was freshman Conner Boone. Boone finished with seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns including a 44-yarder.
Henry Snell and Garett shared the quarterbacking duties. Snell was 6-of-16 fro 53 yards and rushed for 11 yards.
Rocky Randol led the Pug ground attack. The senior had 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. He touchdown came on a 17-yard carry.
Kaleb Brown finished with 29 yards receiving on 3 catches and 9 yards rushing on 5 carries. Gunner Manning had 12 yards receiving on 3 catches.
Randol led the defensive charge with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. Manning had 8 tackles and 2 interceptions. Snell and Brown both finished with 7 tackles.
The Pugs are off this week before traveling to Mt. View-Gotebo for their first district game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.