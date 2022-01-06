Pauls Valley and Crooked Oak's JV team were tied at 2-2 early in the contest. Pauls Valley then ripped off 25 straight points and rolled to a 74-21 win in the opening round of the Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay.
Eleven of the 12 players on the Panther roster scored in the game and the starters sat for over half the game in the win. Mason Prince led the Panthers with 11 points and Jack Hamilton added 10 for the PV players in double figures.
Dawson Ammons and Karston Rennie came off the bench and scored 9 points each. Bub Chronister had 7, Justin Humphrey 6 and Maverick Ashley 6 including a two hand slam the brought the crowd to its feet in the fourth quarter. Jacob Medina added 5, Tanner Perry 3, Deacon Davidson 2 and Cole Campbell 2.
Dmonie Holt led the Ruf Nex with 17 points.
Pauls Valley will face Byng at 4:40 p.m. in a semifinal game in the Charle K. Heatly Classic.
