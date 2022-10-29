The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers crowned a state champion and a state runner-up at the Class 4A State Cross County meet at Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday.
Isabella Gutierrez raced past the field of 164 of the state's best runners to capture the State Championship with a time of 12:00.42.
Kenzi Readnour finished as the State Runner-Up in a time of 12:11.31. Keira Readnour was 9th in a time of 12:21.01, as PV finished with three runners in the top 10 in the state.
The Lady Panthers just missed the podium as a team finishing with 127 points in fourth place, one point behind third place Anadarko who had 126. Cache was second with 117 and Byng was crowned the State Champion with a score of 108.
Ella Miller finished in 57th place for PV with a time of 13:25.45. Kimberly Diaz finished 87th with a time of 14:00.98. Kadie Miranda was 96th with a time of 14:11.54 and Amari English was 108th in a time of 14:26.48.
Panther Jonah Davis also ran in the State Cross Country meet finishing 145th in the 166 runner field in a time of 20:28.15
