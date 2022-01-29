Kyra McCurtain hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with rival Purcell with 42 seconds remaining in Friday's game at Pauls Valley. Both team had opportunities late but neither team could score sending the game to overtime.
In the extra session, Purcell hit 6-of-10 free throws while holding Pauls Valley scoreless for a 50-44 win.
The game was back-and-forth for most of the night. The largest lead by either team was 8 points by Pauls Valley in the second quarter, 22-14.
Pauls Valley jumped out early in the game as Jazmin Nunez scored five points in a 7-0 jaunt over the opening two minutes of the game. Purcell fired back with 9 straight points as four different players scored, including a 3-pointer by Haven Buchanan gave Purcell a 9-7 lead late in the quarter.
Nunez finished off the quarter with a 3-pointer in the closing 30 seconds for a 10-9 lead.
Isabella Gutierrez hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, pushing the PV lead to 13-9. Purcell fired back with five straight points, a traditional three by Hannah Whitaker and a basket by Jaida Avila to regain the lead.
Over the next five minutes, Nunez would go on a tear by scoring eight points in a 9-0 run that gave PV their largest lead of the game at 22-14. Purcell rebounded with four straight points before Nunez hit a pair of free throws to end the quarter with a 24-18 lead.
Purcell continued to chip away at the lead and a KK Eck basket tied the game at 30 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. A traditional 3-pointer play by Kylie Idleman and a 3-pointer late by McCurtain late gave PV a 38-32 lead. A 3-pointer by Esparza at the buzzer cut the Lady Panther lead to 38-35 heading into the fourth.
Purcell opened the fourth quarter with five straight points, four by Eck. A 3-pointer by McCurtain gave PV a 41-40 lead at the midway point of the quarter. Pauls Valley would go nearly four minutes without a basket. Purcell turned back-to-back turnover into points by Harp and Holmes to grab a 44-41 lead in the final minute. McCurtain came up big with 42 seconds remaining with a 3-pointer that tied the game at 44.
Both team had opportunities in the closing seconds. Purcell had the ball but was called for an illegal screen with 20 seconds remaining. PV moved down the court and Harlee Jones got a good look a 3-pointer that just missed. Nunez fought for the rebound and was fouled with 3.7 seconds left.
Pauls Valley set up underneath the basket for an inbounds play. The Lady Panthers got the look that wanted as Sebriana Harper got free coming down the middle of the lane. Purcell's defense quickly recovered and Harper's shot at the buzzer just missed, sending the game into overtime.
In the extra four minutes, it was all Purcell as PV couldn't find the basket and Purcell was able to put the game away from the free throw line. Eck was 4-of-4 in overtime from the line and Harp and Esparza both hit one each for a six point win.
Nunez led all scorers with 14 points, all coming in the first half. McCurtain had 9, Gutierrez 8, Jones 4, Idleman 3, Raper 2 and English 2.
Three different players, Eck, Holmes and Esparza had eight points each to lead the Dragons. Whitaker and Harp had 7 each, Avila 4, Buchanan 3, Thompson 3 and Resendez 2.
Pauls Valley takes on Noble tonight before hosting Davis on Tuesday for Senior Night.
