The Pauls Valley Panthers rebounded from a loss at Plainview on Monday for their first district win of the season as they defeated the Indians 9-6 at the Wacker Park Baseball Stadium on Tuesday.
After falling to Plainview on Monday, 10-2, PV scored four runs in the opening inning and rolled to their thrid win of the season. Pauls Valley moved its record to 3-7 on the season and 1-5 in district 4A-3 play. Plainview falls to 6-6 on the season and 5-2 in district play.
Starting pitching Mason Smith made quick work of the Indians in the first inning.
Pauls Valley opened their bottom half of the inning with a Justin Humphrey walk and a single by Tanner Perry. Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ryan Dennis came up with a one-out single that scored Humphrey. Perry scored on an error by the catcher.
Smith scored on Elijah Barlow's bunt single up the first base line. Dennis would score on a wild pitch as PV grabbed a 4-0 lead.
Plainview cut the lead in half with a pair of runs in the third.
Pauls Valley would respond with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning. An error on Plainview off a Ketch Johnson ground ball got the inning started. Johnson stole second ahead of two strikeouts. Humphrey walked with two outs..
Johnson scored on a passed ball right before Perry walked. Perry and Humphrey advanced into scoring position just ahead of Smith's two RBI double. Back-to-back walks to Michael Hammond and Dennis loaded the bases but PV couldn't push across any more runs as they took a 7-2 lead.
Plainview added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-6.
Pauls Valley added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth. Perry walked with one out and Hammond was hit with a two-out pitch. Perry and Hammond both advanced 90-feet and scored on Dennis's single for a 9-6 lead.
Smith worked a perfect seventh inning throwing six pitches and retiring the Indians in order for the win.
Dennis led the six-hit Panther offense going 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs. Perry, Smith, Hammond and Barlow each had hits in the win.
Smith picked up the win on the mound and also the save. Smith pitched the first four innings of the game and then was put back on the mound for the final five outs after Hammond and Barlow both pitched in relief. Smith gave up two runs, none of them earned on two hits. He struck out four and walked only two.
Hammond pitched one complete inning and Barlow pitched one-third of an inning before Smith came back into close out the game.
