The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers held off a late flurry by the Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats for a 42-40 win Tuesday night in conference action.
The game was back-and-forth early on in the low scoring game. After Bridge Creek grabbed the initial lead behind baskets from Lamberson, Ferguson and Badon, Jazmin Nunez scored five points to end the quarter and give PV a 10-7 lead.
Badon opened the second quarter with five straight points for Bridge Creek in a 6-2 run that gave them a 13-12 lead. Emerald Veales hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter and Katlyn Davenport hit a basket that started an 11-2 run that stretched deep into the third quarter. Both Davenport and Chesney Dudley had four points each in the run that gave PV the lead for good.
Pauls Valley maintained that advantage and pushed it out to 10 with three minutes to go in the game on a Davenport 3-pointer.
Bridge Creek made a push over the final three minutes. Ferguson got things going with a 3-pointer that sparked a 15-7 run. Even though Bridge Creek cut the lead to five at the two-minute mark PV pushed back out to an 8-point lead with a minute to go.
Ferguson hit another three for BC with under a minute to go but an Anna Herd traditional three-point play with 35 seconds to go pushed the lead to eight and helped seal the victory. Ferguson hit another three with 25 seconds to go and after a PV turnover; Badon hit a three to cut the lead to two with less than 5 seconds to remaining. Bridge Creek didn’t have any timeouts left and the clock rolled to zero with PV in front by two.
Davenport led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Nunez added 7, Dudley 6, Serbiana Harper 4, Harlee Jones 4, Emreald Veales 4 and Herd 3.
Badon and Marrow both had 14 points to lead Bridge Creek. Ferguson added 10, 9 in the fourth quarter, and Lamberson 2.
Pauls Valley will host rival Purcell on Friday night. Purcell defeated Davis 59-56 in overtime for their third straight win.
