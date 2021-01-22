The Pauls Valley Panthers and Lady Panthers bounced back with wins on Friday after suffering losses on Thursday in the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.
The Lady Panthers scored the first basket of the game a minute in and led the entire game beating the host school 50-28.
Harlee Jones led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and eight different girls got into the scoring column. Jazmin Nunez added 9, Emerald Veales 8, Kadence Newsom 8, Kathryn Chronister 3, Sebrianna Harper 3, Chesney Dudley 3 and Maryssa Noel 1.
Three different players scored for the Panthers as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Atoka scored their lone point in the opening quarter seven minutes in cutting the lead to four and that would be as close as they would get in the game.
Jones started the second quarter with a traditional 3-point play, and by the end of the half the Lady Panthers had a double digit lead, 20-10.
Jones started the second half with a 3-point bomb and a 13-point lead. Atoka was able to cut the lead to eight in the quarter but a late push by the Lady Panthers gave them a 32-20 lead.
Harper hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and then Newsom took over. Newsom scored eight straight points for the Lady Panthers and that helped spark a 10-0 run to end the game with a 22-point win.
•••••••
Pauls Valley had a huge first quarter scoring 20 points and then scored 24 points over the final three quarters for a 44-24 win over the Latta Panthers.
Junior Mason Prince had a big game scoring a game high 16 points to lead Pauls Valley. Luke Beddow added 10, Chasen Jolley 7, Deacon Davidson 3, Jack Hamilton 2, Justin Humphrey 2, Dawson Ammons 2 and Nathan Chronister 1.
Pauls Valley hit four 3-point shots in their first nine shots jumping out to a 14-4 lead. Beddow hit two and Prince and Jolley one each as PV never looked back. Pauls Valley led 20-6 after the first quarter.
Prince had all eight Pauls Valley points in the second quarter as they opened up a 28-14 lead.
The second half was a lot of running the offense without shooting the ball for Pauls Valley and they chewed up time on every possession. PV finished with 16 second half points while Latta scored 10.
•••••••
Both Pauls Valley teams play in the consolation finals of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
