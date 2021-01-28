Both Pauls Valley teams rallied from double digit deficits on Tuesday to garner a split with the Bridge Creek Bobcats in their only game of the week.
Pauls Valley's game at Purcell on Friday has been pushed to Thursday, February 4 in Purcell.
The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers rallied late with a 12-1 run to cut what was a 12-point deficit to one (45-44) with 20 seconds remaining. Pauls Valley was still in the game in the final seconds after Bridge Creek hit 2-of-4 free throws for a three-point lead. Pauls Valley got one last shot at the tie as Chesney Dudley put up a half-court shot at the buzzer that missed in a 47-44 loss.
On the boys side, Pauls Valley struggled out of the gate falling behind by 12 late in the first quarter and trailing 19-7 at the end of the quarter. The Panthers outscored Bridge Creek 47-18 over the final 24 minutes for a 54-37 win.
The Pauls Valley girls had a good start to Tuesday's game with Bridge Creek. The Lady Panthers took a 7-4 lead in the game behind a three pointer by Sebriana Harper and baskets by Jazmin Nunez and Harlee Jones.
Bridge Creek ripped off a 10-2 run late in the first quarter and into the second quarter to grab the lead for good. Pauls Valley got as close as two, after a Dudley 3-pointer at 14-12 in the second quarter and trailed by four, 21-17 at the break.
The Lady Bobcats gave themselves some breathing room to start the second half behind a 12-5 run that gave them a 12-point lead.
The Lady Panthers stayed within the 10 to 12-point range until the 3:20 mark in the fourth when a 3-pointer by Nunez cut the lead to single digits. That sparked a 12-1 run with Nunez hitting 8 points and Harper and Emerald Veales both getting baskets.
Pauls Valley was forced to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back. With 6 seconds remaining, Morrow connected on the first of two free throws but BC got the rebound off the second attempt and was forced to foul Ball. Ball hit the first attempt and PV got the rebound on the miss.
PV got the ball to Dudley at the half court line and she threw a prayer toward the basket. Fans thought she got fouled as the ball missed at the buzzer but no whistle was blow and the game ended.
Nunez led all scorers with 17 points. Dudley chipped in 10, Veales and Harper 6 each and Jones 5. Morrow led the Lady Bobcats with 13.
Bridge Creek's Russell scored the first six points of the game in leading the Bobcats out to a 9-2 lead on Tuesday. The lead grew to 12 points on two occasions in the quarter including 19-7 at the end of the period.
The Panthers started chipping away at the lead in the second quarter using an 11-1 run to cut the lead to two, midway through the quarter. Luke Beddow had 7 points in the run and Deacon Davidson added four.
Bridge Creek got their feet back under them late in the quarter with a 6-2 jaunt that gave them a 26-20 halftime advantage.
Chasen Jolley started the second half with a 3-pointer and two minutes into the third quarter, Pauls Valley had their first lead of the game 27-26 after a Justin Humphrey short range jumper. Humphrey made it a 10-0 start to the half with a 3-pointer and the Panthers rolled from there.
A 25-6 run in the third blew open the game for Pauls Valley. The run included the 10-0 run to start the half and an 11-3 run late in the quarter. Beddow finished with six points in the quarter and Humphrey and Mason Prince each added 5.
Bridge Creek cut the lead to 8 early on in the fourth quarter but the Panthers rattled off nine straight over the final four minutes for a 17-point win.
Beddow led the Panthers with 13 points. Davidson added 11, Prince 10, Humphrey 9, Jolley 6, Nathan Chronister 3 and Jack Hamilton 2. Russell finished with a game high 14 points to led the Bobcats.
