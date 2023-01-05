The Pauls Valley Panthers used a huge second half to blow past Dickson 69-44 in the opening round of the Charles K. Heatly Invitational Thursday in Lindsay.
Jacob Medina followed up a career high night on Tuesday with an 18-point performance on Thursday to lead to Panthers.
The game was tight early on but the Panthers never trailed in the game. PV would pull out to a four or five point lead and Dickson would respond to close the gap.
The Panthers led 13-12 after the first period as five different players scored a basket each. Eight points by Medina in the second quarter pushed the lead out to as many as 9 points before the Comets cut the lead to six at the break.
Pauls Valley opened up the second half jumping out to a double digit lead as six different players scored and PV took a 48-32 lead.
PV had a huge fourth quarter pulling away from the Comets with a 21-point quarter with six different players scoring led by Christian Lara's six points in a 25-point win.
After Medina, Maddex Prince scored 11 points for the Panthers. Nathan Chronister and Jorge Fabela had 8 each, and Jack Hamilton, Justin Humphrey, Jon Grimmett and Lara had 6 each.
Jason Dodson led all scorers with 24 points for the Comets. KeiOndrea Chenault was the only other player in double figures with 13.
Pauls Valley will face Bethany at 4:40 p.m. in a semifinal matchup. The Bronchos defeated Plainview to reach the semifinals
