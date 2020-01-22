The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers got off to a slow start in Lexington Tuesday. PV rallied to start the second half but the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs caught fire over the final 12 minutes for a 58-33 win.
Lexington jumped out early in the first in taking a 13-3 lead. The three points in the first quarter was a season low for the Lady Panthers. Anna Herd scored the only basket of the quarter for PV hitting a 3-pointer. Laura Beason led the Lady Bulldogs with six points in the quarter.
Pauls Valley had a chance to cut into the double digit deficit early in the second quarter. They hit only 2 of 7 free throws in the first four minutes of the quarter while holding Lexington off the scoreboard. Lexington finally got rolling late in the quarter with a 10-3 run opening up a 13-point half time lead.
Chesney Dudley had the only basket for PV in the quarter to go along with two Katlyn Davenport free throws. Davenport had to set for half the quarter after picking up her third personal foul. Four different players scored for Lexington in the quarter with L. Beason and Emilee Jenks scoring three points each.
Pauls Valley got back into the game at the start of the second half with a 10-2 run behind six points from Davenport and a stingy defense. Lexington finished out the final four minutes of the quarter on a 10-5 spurt pushing their lead back to double digits. L. Beason had five points in the run that gave Lex a 36-25 lead.
Lexington built off that run in the fourth quarter outscoring PV 18-4 over a six minute span to put the game away. Jenks, L. Beason and Amanda Graddy each had six points each as Lex opened up a 56-29 lead.
The reserves finished out the game for both teams in a 25-point PV loss.
L. Beason led all scorers with 20 points for Lexington. Graddy chipped in 15, Jenks 11, Jack Idlest 6, Rylee Beason 4 and Harley Salisbury 2.
Davenport led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Herd added 8, Emerald Veale’s 4, Dudley 3, and Jazmin Nunez, Kathryn Chronister, Harley Jones, and Jade Potts had 2 each.
Pauls Valley will play Madill at 4:20 p.m. in the Wampum Cat Classic in Atoka on Thursday.
