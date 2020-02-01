In a typical Pauls Valley vs Purcell battle, the Panthers and Dragons went to the final seconds before the game was decided. Jorge Sotello hit two free throws with 1 second left to give Purcell a 54-53 lead and win.
The game was back-and-forth through the entire first half with 11 lead changes and the game tied on five different occasions. The largest lead for the Panthers was four points with the Dragons leading by three points.
The Panthers led by two points at the end of the first quarter as Jose Fabela led the way with six points. Gavin Nation had a big first quarter for Purcell with 10 of the teams 17 points.
Five different Purcell players scored a basket in the second quarter as they were able to grab a 28-26 lead at the break. Justin Humphrey led the Panther charge in the quarter with five.
The Panthers got going in the second half. Luke Beddow hit a three from the corner to start an 11-2 run. Jackson end the run with a 3-pointer and a traditional 3-pointeras PV opened up a 37-30 lead.
Purcell got to within three after a Nate Willis 3-pointer late in the quarter. PV finished the final two minutes with a 7-0 run with Beddow hitting a three early and a layup at the buzzer for a 46-36 lead.
The Dragons opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets by Sotello and Nation. PV responded by hitting 3-of-4 free throws to push the lead back out to 9 with five minutes remaining.
Sotello hit four points in a 10-2 run over the next four minutes that cut the lead to one 50-51 with 90 seconds remaining.
Beddow’s short jumper with 40 seconds to go gave PV a three-point lead. Nation responded with a short jump with 16 seconds remaining that cut the lead to one.
The Dragons then forced a turnover giving Purcell one last chance. Purcell got three chances in the lane before a foul was called with one second remaining.
Sotello, who had hit only 2-of-12 free shots up to this point in the game, stepped to the line and drained the first shot to tie the game. He then hit the second shot for a one-point lead. Jackson got off a long shot at the buzzer that fell short as Purcell came back for the win.
Beddow led the Panthers with 16 points. Jackson added 11, Humphrey 11, Chasen Jolley 9 and Fabela 6.
Nation and Sotello led the Dragons with 16 points each. Willis added 9, Mojo Browning 8 and Lincoln Eubank 2.
Pauls Valley with host Davis on Tuesday and be at Washington on Friday. The Panthers will play the first game at Washington, at 6:30 p.m., as it is homecoming.
