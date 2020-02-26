The Statford Lady Bulldogs captured the Class 2A Area IV District 6 crown after a 44-19 win over Burns Flat-Dill City on Saturday in Minco.
The Lady Bulldogs are 22-2 on the season and are ranked 10th in the class.
Members of the team are Brynn Savage, Abbi Clark, Emily Henderson, JimJo Lemmings, Maranda Youngwolfe, Kourtney Willingham, Laney Anderson, Abbi Phelps, Angel Wood, Lundyn Anderson, Morgan Boyles, Jaedyn Getman, Raivette Tom and Holly Wood.
Stratford is coached by Mark Savage. The managers are Morgan, Garcies, Tinley and Jaelee.
Stratford will face 16-9 Carnegie on Thursday in the regional semifinal game.
