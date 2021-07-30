APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

Sunisa Lee, of United States, reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

