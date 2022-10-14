The 'Real' PV stood tall Thursday night in a key district game at Plainview. Pauls Valley had over 400 yards in offense and the defense made a couple of big plays late to hold off the Indians 35-34 in 3A-2 action.
The 'Real' PV comes from a sign the Plainview cheerleaders made saying “The Real PV is coming through (no Panthers allowed) only Indians.”
Pauls Valley defeated Plainview for the first time since 2006 ending a 13-game losing streak.
Pauls Valley really stood out in the penalty department. Plainview was flagged 14 times and PV was only flagged 5 times.
Justin Humphrey had a huge game on offense finishing with over 300 total yards and four touchdowns. Had had 282 yards rushing on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 47, 18, 70 and 67 yards, On defense, Humphrey had a big breakup of a pass in the end zone in the first quarter and made a conversion saving stop at the one that kept Plainview from taking the lead with two seconds left.
Pauls Valley jumped out to a 21-7 half time lead behind touchdowns runs by Humphrey and a 37-yarder by Rayne Major.
Plainview came out to start the second half with a quick touchdown and then tied the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter. PV answered less than a minute later with a third Humphrey touchdown.
Plainview then moved quickly down the field tying the game on a short touchdown pass.
PV regained the lead for good on Humphrey's fourth TD of the night
The Indians drove right back down the field on the legs of their big running back Blake Stewart and the arm of Grant Graves. A fourth down pass to Hudson Hobbs kept the drive alive and a 26-yard screen pass to Stewart gave the Indians a first down at the Panther 29.
Plainview continued moving down the field and Graves hit Tyler Winchester with a 16-yard pass on first down with time running out for a touchdown. After discussing it, Plainview decided to go for the two. Graves hit Morgan Pearson with a pass in the flat but Humphrey came up and stopped him short of the goal line as PV stopped the conversion for a 35-34 lead.
After a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties and an offside the Indians were kicking off from deep in their own territory. Tanner Perry went high to catch the balland came down to the field in traffic. He was stripped of the ball after hitting the ground and after a fight Plainview recovered the ball without any time running off the clock.
Plainview was given one last play and the pass and pitches were stopped by the Panthers for the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.