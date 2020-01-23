The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers got back in the win column Thursday in the opening round of the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.
Pauls Valley had three players in double figures, led by Katelyn Davenport's 17, as they raced past Madill with a big second half in a 55-35 win.
Pauls Valley used a 19-2 run in the second half to break open a tight game and pull away for the win. Davenport, Jazmin Nunez and Emerald Veales each had 5 points in the 8-minute stretch that turned a three-point lead into a 20-point lead.
Madill had their only lead of the game on a Abbie Lambertsen bucket in the opening minute. Harlee Jones responded with a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers and that sparked a 9-2 run that gave them the lead for good. Nunez had four points in the mini spurt as five different Lady Panthers scored in the opening quarter as they raced out to a 13-6 lead.
Madill got a roll to start the second quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers by Jayden Weiberg. She sparked an 8-3 spurt that cut the lead to 16-14 midway through the quarter. The rest of the quarter was back-and-forth with PV holding a 24-22 lead at the break.
Davenport took over early in the second half scoring the first seven Lady Panther points. Madill matched her point total and trailed by only three midway through the quarter.
Nunez nailed a 3-pointer and Veales followed that up with a 3-pointer of her own and that sparked a 10-2 run over the final three minutes of the quarter giving the Lady Panthers a 43-32 lead.
The Lady Panther defense held Madill off the scoreboard for five minutes of the fourth quarter. During that time PV rattled off 9 straight points as the opened up a 52-32 lead.
Joslyn Stumblingbear ended the Madill drought at the three-minute mark with a pair of free throws. Nunez hit her second 3-pointer of the night pushing the lead out to 22, their largest of the game. Madill scored two late cutting the final margin to 20.
Davenport finished with 17 points, 12 in the second half. Nunez and Veales both finished with 12. Jones added 8, Madison Delaplain 4 and Sebriana Harper 2.
Weiberg had 10 to lead Madill. Chapa added 8, Stumblingbear and Schneider 4 each, Lambertsen, Arnold, Adams and Gomez 2 each and Veras 1.
Pauls Valley will face No. 3 Latta out of Class 2A in the semifinals of the Tournament on Friday at 4:20 p.m. Latta defeated Durant JV 64-20 to advance.
