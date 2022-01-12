The Pauls Valley Panthers held a lead over Washington for 29 of the first 31 minutes of the contest. A 3-pointer by Hector Quinonez helped spark a 17-14 jaunt at the end of the game that gave the No. 11 Warriors a 57-54 win.
Maddex Prince, who scored a game high 20 points, hit a basket to start things for the Panthers. Hayden Hicks gave Washington there first lead of the game with a 3-pointer to give Washington their first lead of the game. Mason Prince responded with a 3-pointer of his own and PV would lead for the next 29 minutes of the game.
After back-to-back 3-pointers by Bub Chronister and Mason Prince the Panthers led by nine two minutes into the second quarter. Pauls Valley made another push near the end of the second quarter that pushed their lead back out to nine behind three points each from Jacob Medina and Justin Humphrey. Washington made a late push over the final minute of the quarter closing the gap to three. Maddex Prince hit a short jumper at the end of the quarter that gave PV a 27-22 lead at the break.
In a slow and deliberate third quarter, Washington closed the gap to two with 1:20 left in the quarter. Mason Prince hit a basket for PV to put the Panthers up four late. Washington's Rayce Castor hit a shot in the closing seconds cutting the PV lead to two heading into the final quarter.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Washington finally got all the way back tying the game at 38 after a pair of Castor free throws. Jorge Fabela gave PV their final lead of the game at the 5:30 mark with a pair of free throws and a 40-38 lead.
Washington scored five straight points including a Quinonez 3-pointer that gave Washington a 43-40 lead. The Warriors slowly increased their lead to five with just over two minutes to go. Pauls Valley closed the gap to two and then to one with 30 seconds remaining. Chronister had a good look from beyond the arc that would have given PV the lead as did Medina during the final 90 seconds that would have given PV the lead or tied the game.
A Humphrey drive and shot at the rim cut the Washington lead to one with nine seconds remaining. A Hicks baskets with six seconds left put Washington up three.
Pauls Valley had one last chance and Mason Prince's shot from the corner as the horn sounded just missed and PV fell 57-54.
Maddex Prince led all scorers with his 20 points. Humphrey added 12, Mason Prince 8, Jack Hamilton 4, Fabela 4, Chronister 3 and Medina 3.
Quinonez led the Warriors with 13 points. Hicks added 11, Castor 8, Andrews 7, Holland 7, Trejo 6 and Scott 2.
Pauls Valley will look to end a three-game skid as they host Lindsay Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.