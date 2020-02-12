The Whitebead Chiefs bounced back from a loss in the ORES Area Finals for a 43-31 win over Frink Chambers for a second place finish and a trip to the ORES State Tournament that begins Thursday in Shawnee.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Chiefs and Frink Chambers was tied at 10 points each.Whitebead started pulling away in the second quarter and by the end of the third quarter had a double-digit advantage.
The Chiefs kept that advantage over the final six minutes for a 12-point win.
Corbin Derryberry led Whitebead with 15 points. Jonah Davis added 10, Eric Thompson 7, Jesse Nunez 4, Jacob Medina 4, Noah Olguin 2 and Wyatt Winters 1.
The Chiefs open up state tournament play at Shawnee High School against Briggs. Briggs defeated Oakdale 30-20 in their area final to advance to state.
