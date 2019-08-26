Whitebead wins opener Mike Arie Mike Arie Aug 26, 2019 Updated 11 hrs ago Eric Thompson races around the end of the line toward the end zone in Whitbead's 12-6 win over Maysville, Monday. The Whitebead Chiefs scored on their opening drive and again early in the second half to beat Maysville 12-6 in Maysville Monday. Tags Whitebead Chiefs Maysville Opener Sport Second Half Drive This Week's Circulars Mike Arie Follow Mike Arie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MCGEE, Delbert May 4, 1923 - Aug 18, 2019 ALBRIGHT, Dr. Thomas Aug 14, 1951 - Aug 1, 2019 William Michael "Mike" Brewer William Michael "Mike" Brewer, of Pauls Valley, passed away August 17, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 74 years. BREWER, William Aug 6, 1945 - Aug 17, 2019 Dathel Louise Clipperton Dathel Louise Clipperton, 71, was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on November 25, 1947 to Charlie and Ilona (Martin) Wimberly and passed from this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrincipal says time for a changeMan killed in Dewey County motorcycle crashPugs look for another playoff runArea crash turns deadlyGarvin County Public RecordsHealthcare interim studies take center stageMedicaid expansion touted as boon for ex-convictsMore facts for ECP school issueGarvin County Public RecordsWhitebead wins opener Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.