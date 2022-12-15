The Wynnewood Savages started fast and finished strong in a 65-37 over the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers Tuesday. A pair of three pointers by Derick Fields, a three pointer by Bryar Phillips and a alley opp dunk to Adam Fields highlighted an 11-2 run that gave WW the lead for good.
After a Badger basket by Noah Frazier, the Savages would put together a 16-2 run behind six points from A. Fields for a 27-6 lead in the middle of the second quarter.
Elmore had their biggest run of the game 8 straight behind three pointers from Frazier and Caleby Lauderdale that cut the lead to 13. Wynnewood finished the half strong as Phillips scored four points for a 34-16 lead at the break.
Elmore would get as close a 15 in the second half after a traditional three-point play by Frazier. A. Fields would then come to life with 8 third quarter points as the Savages pushed their lead up to 19, 48-29 heading into the final quarter.
D. Fields scored four quick points to start the fourth quarter and a Cole Beasley 3-pointer gave the Savages a 26-point lead.
The lead would stay around that mark until a Willey 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed the final margin to 27 points.
D. Fields and A. Fields lead all scorers with 17 points each for the Savages. Phillips added 12, Givens 4, Dixon 4, Beasley 3, Willey 3, Pittman 2 and Mathis 2.
Frazier paced the Badgers with 12 points. Peltier added 8, Lauderdale 7, Burch 6, Diaz 3 and Dellin 2.
The Badgers are at Alex tonight while the Savages open up play in the Wynnewood Invitational.
