VIDEO: Pauls Valley Hotdog Eating Contest 3 hrs ago Pauls Valley High School held their annual hot dog eating contest at Meet the Panthers on Wednesday. Tags Hot Dog Contest Pauls Valley High School Food Meet This Week's Circulars COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RICHARDSON, James Nov 9, 1928 - Aug 25, 2019 MCGEE, Delbert May 4, 1923 - Aug 18, 2019 ALBRIGHT, Dr. Thomas Aug 14, 1951 - Aug 1, 2019 William Michael "Mike" Brewer William Michael "Mike" Brewer, of Pauls Valley, passed away August 17, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 74 years. BREWER, William Aug 6, 1945 - Aug 17, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsay going for six in a rowUrgent care plan for closed hospitalMan killed in Dewey County motorcycle crashPugs look for another playoff runPot laws to take effect despite questionsGarvin County Public RecordsWhitebead wins openerMore facts for ECP school issuePrincipal says time for a changeMedicaid expansion touted as boon for ex-convicts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.