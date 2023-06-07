A true original: Through Amazon, I am becoming reacquainted with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the popular radio show turned second longest running sitcom in television history, airing from 1952-1966.
Filming an expanded radio script proved out to be somewhat dry, (a radio holdover ?), but the pace of each story line is calming and somehow, reassuring. It is like watching my past flash before my ‘suburban’ eyes.
What I am continued to be amazed at is the high level of art direction, camera framing and editing of each shot. Although filmed, it appears that it was captured using a single camera, rather than its competition, (early on, and the sitcom that is known for the innovation of the three-camera filming setup); I Love Lucy.
Lucy was conceived as series of mini-episodic films, whereas, the Ozzie and Harriet program was to be viewed at as a compilation of snapshots of daily life. Almost as though you were looking at a scrapbook.
The “O&H” story lines were set up for family resolution, Lucy’s were established around the complications/resolutions carried out by a lone person.
Interesting that the Kodak film company was a major sponsor of the “O&H” program early on.
Stepping back: Radio demanded brevity and listener imagination, so “O&H” was already an establish entity – and therefore, was probably quickly able to begin their innovative storytelling over the new small screen.
TV’s Happy Days, (featuring Ron Howard and Henry Winkler), and the Tom Hanks’ That Thing You Do film captured the ’50s-‘60s period brilliantly; the key to those successes was in portraying the strength of the core family.
Along the disturbing trend roadway: But first, a well-deserved honor. The 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award will be presented to the Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena, California, “Official State Theatre of California (and) is internationally recognized for its significant role in the development of American theater. One of the most prolific theaters in the country, the Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neil…and hundreds more.”
To learn more, visit their website. The iconic showplace has endured a challenging developmental history. To rise from those times is, I believe, what is also being honored this month.
“The trend”: Playbill’s announcement of the Tony Award for the Playhouse contained the following: “Also on the (Playhouse’s) roster (for the upcoming season) is … Inherit the Wind, one of several mid-century plays that looked to the past to comment on then-current disturbing trend of McCarthyism.
Where Arthur Miller chose the Salem Witch Trials for his The Crucible, Lawrence and Lee turned to the so-called “Scopes Monkey Trial” of 1925, in which a Tennessee high school teacher challenged a state law banning the teaching of evolution.
With school censorship on the rise around the country, the connections made to modern day are likely more direct than they were when the play premiered in 1955.” The Playhouse describes its upcoming staging as a “fresh production boldly reimagined for today . . .”
Broadway is 3,000 miles long, and unlike Las Vegas, what happens in New York does not stay in New York.
Update: 5/28: Playbill.com: Headline: The “WGA [Writer’s Guild of America] Has Asked Tony-Nominated Members to Not Attend the 76th Annual Tony Awards.” To learn more on this evolving story, visit the Playbill site.
The Tony Awards are still scheduled for a June 11th airing; however, it will be totally unscripted. Actors without scripts may not be a thing of beauty, just a word of caution.
We have yet to make it back to the movie theatre. We are wanting to see the final “Guardians of the Galaxy” and are still conflicted about the final “Indiana Jones” installment. The latter is not generating a great deal of pre-release-(hence) positive buzz.
Since we are reflecting on the early ’50s and ’60s, maybe a “double-feature” weekend is in order.
Oh my, the popcorn, (yes, with added butter), Raisinets, and Coke consumed - even the mildest of imaginations cannot conceive of that combination ingested over nearly five hours of sitting in one place.
Next week: Broadway scenic designer Robin Wagner’s legacy, and under the new column heading, “The Song Remembers When”: From the musical Ragtime. Ms. Marin Mazzie is featured.
Pausing to remember: The 79th anniversary of D-Day. 6/6/44: God Bless America
